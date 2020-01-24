US futures point to slightly higher open on Wall Street

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday morning.

At around 2 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up 35 points, indicating a positive open of about 46 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were also just above the flatline.

Global equities have been subdued recently by fears of the China coronavirus spreading, with the death toll rising to 25 and the number of confirmed cases increasing to 830. The virus originated in China, but cases have also been reported in the U.S., Japan and South Korea.

The World Health Organization on Thursday called the outbreak an "emergency in China," but stopped short of saying it constituted a global public health emergency.

In corporate news, American Express is due to report earnings before the bell Friday.

Meanwhile in economic data, manufacturing figures for January are due at 9:45 a.m. ET.