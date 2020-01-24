Watch: Trump delivers remarks at anti-abortion March for Life rally

[The stream is slated to start at 12:15 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is expected to address Friday's March for Life rally in person, making him the first sitting president to attend the Washington protest against the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling in its 47-year history.

The rally begins just before his impeachment trial in the Senate resumes with another day of evidence from House Democrats, who on Thursday laid out a forceful argument for the first article of impeachment against the president.

Trump made his announcement to attend the protest in a Twitter post Wednesday, the 47th anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortions.

"See you on Friday...Big Crowd!" Trump said, replying to a tweet from the March for Life account promoting the event.

Other presidents have addressed the rally via phone or through a video message.

The rally — one of the anti-abortion movement's premier events — has been held annually since 1974, a year after the Roe ruling.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement Thursday that the White House is the "most pro-life administration in this country's history."

"We are proud to be 'the Department of Life' and will continue protecting life and lives while upholding the fundamental freedoms and inherent dignity of all Americans," Azar said.

Jeanne Mancini, March for Life president, said in a tweet that the president would be welcome at the rally.

"We are excited to share the love and energy of the March for Life with you in person, thank you for coming!" she said.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.