Watch: House Democrats present final arguments in Trump's impeachment trial

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate is scheduled to resume Friday as Democrats present final arguments in their case, focusing on the obstruction charge.

Lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff on Thursday argued forcefully that Trump had abused his power, one of the two articles of impeachment against the president.

Democrats were allotted 24 hours over three days to make their case before Trump's defense team takes to the floor.

In their presentation, House Democrats have urged the Senate to call witnesses and introduce new documents. Democrats need at least four Republicans to vote with them to gain approval to call witnesses who could include Trump's former national security advisor John Bolton and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

The House impeachment inquiry was triggered by Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. In the call, Trump pressed his counterpart to announce an investigation into his Democratic rivals while withholding congressionally approved military aid.

A top government watchdog said last week that the Trump administration broke the law by withholding that military aid to Ukraine last summer "for a policy reason."

The report from the Government Accountability Office came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi authorized the transmission of the articles of impeachment to the Senate after a monthlong delay.

Trump was formally impeached by the House on Dec. 18 on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges.

