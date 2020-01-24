Mark Cuban partied in Vegas and bought a mansion when he first became a billionaire

Lots of people day-dream about what they'd do with a billion dollars.

Mark Cuban got to live it.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd be this rich, never," Cuban, who is currently worth $4.1 billion, recently told the Ringer. "And honestly, you couldn't spend it all."

Still, Cuban has made a dent. The very first things he bought were an impromptu party trip to Las Vegas, an island vacation and a giant mansion (of course).

The tech entrepreneur and owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks became a billionaire on paper at the age of 41 in 1999 when he and his co-founders sold Broadcast.com to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in stock. (The first thing he did after that was a naked "little billionaire dance," he's said.)

Then in early 2000, Cuban cashed in his Yahoo shares for a reported 10-figure payday. (It was good timing for Cuban, who sold his shares when the stock price was on its way to an all-time high that valued the company at $125 billion. Less than a year later the dot-com bubble burst and sank Yahoo's stock price to all-time lows.)

At the time, Cuban told The New York Times Magazine that he felt like he was "truly in a different league" the day he sold those shares and went from being a tech millionaire to a billionaire.

So what did Cuban do once he joined the "three-commas club"?

First he rounded up some drinking buddies to fly to Las Vegas, where everyone "just drank ourselves into a stupor," he told the Times.

Next, he took a vacation to the Bahamas with his then-girlfriend, Tiffany Stewart (they married in 2002 and now have three children together).