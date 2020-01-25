Hong Kong leader declares citywide virus emergency over coronavirus, cancels all official visits to mainland China

A woman adjusts her mask to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus at the Hong Kong West Kowloon High Speed Train Station, in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2020.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Saturday declared a virus emergency in the city of 7.3 million, extending school cancellations until February 17 and canceling all official visits to mainland China.

Lam announced a package of measures aimed at limiting the Asian financial hub's connections to mainland China. Flights and high speed train journeys between Hong Kong and the Chinese city of Wuhan will be halted, and annual official Lunar New Year celebrations for the city have been scrapped.

Hong Kong health authorities have confirmed 5 cases of coronavirus, all of which have been traced back to Wuhan, a city of 11 million where the virus was first seen. An additional 122 people in the city are being treated for potentially having the disease, the health authorities said.

China has quarantined three cities in an effort to contain the disease's spread ⁠— encompassing a total population of some 35 million people. Major tourist spots including Shanghai Disney are closing until further notice.

The flu-like coronavirus, first identified on Dec. 31, has killed at least 41 people in China and infected more than 1,300 worldwide.

Chinese state media on Saturday announced the city of Wuhan will build a second hospital specifically designated to treat coronavirus patients, which staff say will be completed within six days. Chinese health authorities are under strain as the volume of patients spilling into hospitals for treatment increases.