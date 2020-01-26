'Bad Boys For Life,' '1917' top $100 million at domestic box office

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's third turn as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett continued to gain steam at the box office this weekend. "Bad Boys For Life" remained the top-grossing flick at the domestic box office for the second week in a row, hauling in $34 million.

The film has grossed $120.6 million in North America.

Universal's "1917," which is up for a number of Academy Awards, secured $15.8 million in ticket sales during its fifth weekend in theaters. It has now garnered more than $100 million in North America and $200 million globally.

"Another solid weekend for the industry pushes the early YTD advantage to even greater heights over 2019 as 'Bad Boys For Life' continues to infuse the box office with stronger than usual revenue for January with its blockbuster appeal while awards season darling '1917' continues to add locations, accolades and dollars to the bottom line," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said.

As of Sunday, the domestic box office has hauled in $847.4 million, up 12.7% from 2019, according to data from Comscore.

The 2020 North American box office is also up 3.2% compared to 2018's start to the year. The domestic box office hit a record high in 2018.