Earnings could spark a significant pullback this week, long-time market bull Art Hogan warns

Long-time market bull Art Hogan is on pullback alert.

With the busiest period of earnings season kicking off this week, the National Securities chief market strategist warns conditions are ripe for a significant move lower.

"Stocks are relatively priced for perfection, and you tend to have a bit of an overreaction to bad news or in-line news when that happens," he told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. "My guess is if we're going to rationalize a market that's pretty stretched right here, it's going to happen right now."

Hogan sees fourth quarter results as the top risk to the record market rally — bigger than coronavirus fears and Mideast tensions.

"We have about a third of the S&P 500 reporting. We're going to see the losers lose a whole lot more than we've seen in a while," he said. "The index itself could probably pull back 3% to 5%."