Iraq populist cleric calls for anti-US demonstrations on Sunday

Iraqi populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called for demonstrations against the U.S. embassy on Sunday in Baghdad and other cities, a statement from his office said.
The demonstrations are to also decry "those who have offended the symbol of the nation, Sayed Moqtada al-Sadr," the statement said.
Iraqi security forces firing teargas and live bullets clashed with hundreds of protesters in central Baghdad on Sunday, a Reuters witness and security sources said, following a push to clear out a sit-in camp in the heart of the capital.
At least 14 protesters were injured, the security and medical sources said.