Iraq populist cleric calls for anti-US demonstrations on Sunday

Supporters of Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr gather in the capital Baghdad for a "million-strong" march to demand an end to the presence of US forces in their country, on January 24, 2020.

Iraqi populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called for demonstrations against the U.S. embassy on Sunday in Baghdad and other cities, a statement from his office said.

The demonstrations are to also decry "those who have offended the symbol of the nation, Sayed Moqtada al-Sadr," the statement said.