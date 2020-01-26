Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
World Politics

Iraq populist cleric calls for anti-US demonstrations on Sunday

Supporters of Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr gather in the capital Baghdad for a "million-strong" march to demand an end to the presence of US forces in their country, on January 24, 2020.
Ahmad Al-Rubaye/ AFP/ Getty

Iraqi populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called for demonstrations against the U.S. embassy on Sunday in Baghdad and other cities, a statement from his office said.

The demonstrations are to also decry "those who have offended the symbol of the nation, Sayed Moqtada al-Sadr," the statement said.

Iraqi security forces clash with protesters in central Baghdad

Iraqi security forces firing teargas and live bullets clashed with hundreds of protesters in central Baghdad on Sunday, a Reuters witness and security sources said, following a push to clear out a sit-in camp in the heart of the capital.

At least 14 protesters were injured, the security and medical sources said.