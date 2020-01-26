NTSB launches investigation into deadly helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others

LA county firefighters on the scene of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California, U.S., January 26, 2020.

Federal safety investigators launched a probe on Sunday into the deadly helicopter crash in the Los Angeles area that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter, Gianna. Local officials said nine people were on board.

The helicopter, a Sikorsky S-76B, crashed in Calabasas, Calif. at around 9:47 a.m. PT, the National Transportation Safety Board member Jennifer Homendy said in a news conference at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The NTSB will evaluate the helicopter's maintenance records, the pilot of the helicopter and other aspects, Homendy said. A team of 18 will investigate the accident, including a family assistance team and specialists in structures and engines.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.