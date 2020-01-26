NBA superstar Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant attends the LA Community Screening Of Warner Bros Pictures' "Just Mercy" at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on January 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant died Sunday morning in a fatal California helicopter crash that killed four others, CNBC has confirmed.

There were no survivors in the crash in Calabasas, Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed into a hillside and caught on fire. The call for the downed helicopter went out at 10:01 a.m.

An investigation remains ongoing. The news was first reported by TMZ. Two NBA agents close to Bryant confirmed the news to CNBC.

Bryant, 41, is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters, Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and Capri. He played for 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships.