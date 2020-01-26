Jerry Nadler announces wife's cancer diagnosis, says he will miss part of impeachment trial

House impeachment manager Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., is seen in the Capitol before the continuation of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., one of the House impeachment managers leading the trial against President Donald Trump, said on Sunday that his wife was diagnosed in December with pancreatic cancer and that he will be in New York on Monday to attend to her treatment.

"I am sorry to miss some of the Senate Impeachment Trial, which is of critical importance to our democracy," Nadler said. "I plan to return to Washington late Monday and appreciate the support of my colleagues and staff as I take this time to be with my wife and begin the long fight against her cancer."

Nadler is one of seven lawmakers chosen by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to present the case for impeaching Trump. On Monday, the president's defense team is expected to continue their case for Trump's acquittal, which they began presenting on Saturday.

The Democratic-controlled House has charged the president with abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to pursue investigations into his political rivals, and with obstructing Congress.

Nadler, the chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, said Sunday that his wife's diagnosis followed the committee's markup of the articles of impeachment.