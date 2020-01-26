Third US case of coronavirus confirmed in California, health officials say

A laboratory technician works with a pipette at the Institute of Virology at the Charité Berlin Mitte, where investigations on coronavirus are underway.

The third U.S. case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Orange County, California, the OC Health Care Agency's Communicable Disease Control Division announced in a press release Sunday.

"The OC Health Care Agency's (HCA) Communicable Disease Control Division received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this evening that an Orange County, California case has tested positive for the novel coronavirus," the agency said.

The patient has been described as a traveler from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the disease's outbreak — and is in isolation in a hospital in "good condition," according to the release.

The new respiratory illness has so far sickened more than 1,975 people and killed 56, the majority of which are in Wuhan.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.