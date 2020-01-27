BlackRock's bond chief Rieder sees yields dropping further amid risks from virus and election

BlackRock has increased its holdings at the long end of the Treasury curve and expects yields to fall even further, as investors react to the coronavirus.

The 10-year Treasury note yield, which moves opposite price, has dropped to 1.61%, about 22 basis point from where it was before markets were first spooked by the virus a week ago.

"It's hard to predict how this news flow is going to go. This is an exogenous thing. I could see [10-year] rates getting another 10 to 15 basis points lower," said Rick Rieder, BlackRock's global CIO of fixed income. "If it got significantly worse, you'd get another 30 basis points. If you started to see some real hits on travel and businesses closing...the markets would react to that."

Rieder said it's possible the 10-year could touch 1.30%, but that's not his base case. It hit a low in September of 1.43% and a lifetime low of 1.37%, just after the U.K.'s Brexit vote in July, 2016.

While the market is mainly moving on the virus, he said there's also election risk that markets are just starting to focus on. Analysts have said the rise in the polls of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is creating concerns that some of the more progressive views of the Democratic candidates are gaining momentum. The market view had been that President Donald Trump would easily win even with his impeachment, but doubts have cropped up in recent sessions.

The Iowa caucus Feb. 3 is also pulling market attention toward the election. Online betting market PredictIt shows Sanders' odds of winning the Democratic nomination at 40%, six percentage points above second place, former vice president Joseph Biden.

Rieder said he started the year favoring the short end of the curve, but last week his view changed and added more 10-years and 30-year bonds.

"It's not like rates are going to drop significantly, but we think they are a really good hedge for risk and particularly risk assets," he said. "I do think Treasurys and particularly the long end will work as a flight-to-quality asset. You couple that with this incredible supply demand." He said pensions and insurers are hungry for duration plays, particularly at the beginning of the year.

"We still like the front end, but we definitely shifted in the last week," he said. "We've definitely layered in more long end duration in decent size."