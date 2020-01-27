What to watch today: Dow to sink, Kobe Bryant remembered and Wuhan virus spreads

On today's U.S. economic calendar, the government will release its December report on new home sales at 10 a.m. ET. Arconic (ARNC), DR Horton (DH) and Sprint (S) are among the companies issuing quarterly earnings this morning, while Whirlpool (WHR), Juniper Networks (JNPR) and Rambus (RMBS) report after the bell.

Federal safety investigators launched a probe into a helicopter crash in the LA area that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. NBA athletes, officials and fans mourned Bryant's death in messages and memorials across social media. (CNBC)



A passenger plane crashed in central Afghanistan, senior Afghan officials said today. According to local media, the plane went down in territory under Taliban control. It was initially reported to be a jet from state-owned Ariana Afghan Airlines. However, the airline's acting CEO has denied that one of their planes has crashed. (CNBC)

President Donald Trump is expected to disclose details of his long-delayed Mideast peace proposal to Israeli leaders today. Trump will hold separate, back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, head of the centrist Blue and White Party. Gantz is Netanyahu's rival in March 2 elections. (Reuters)

Trump's impeachment trial enters a pivotal week as his defense team resumes its case and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that is widely expected to end in his acquittal. The articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP)



Democrats stepped up their calls for former national security advisor John Bolton to testify at the trial after an explosive report alleged that in his unpublished book, he said Trump personally tied Ukraine aid to an investigation of the Bidens, an account that conflicts with the president's. (NBC News)



Sen. Bernie Sanders holds an edge in the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic primary as the key presidential nominating contest nears, according to an NBC News/Marist poll. The Vermont senator garners the support of 22% of likely Democratic primary voters in the Granite State, the survey found. Ex-Mayor Pete Buttigieg trails at 17%. (CNBC)



U.S. state attorneys general will meet Justice Department attorneys next week to share information on their investigations into Google (GOOGL), Reuters reported. The probes revolve around monopolistic behavior that may harm consumers through Google's control of online advertising markets and search traffic.