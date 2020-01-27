European stocks set to fall sharply as China virus fears intensify

European stocks are set to tumble at Monday's open as fears over the economic fallout from the Chinese coronavirus outbreak intensify.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 81 points down at 7,505, Germany's DAX is set to plunge by around 187 points to 13,390 and France's CAC 40 is expected to fall by around 75 points to 5,949, according to IG data.

Chinese officials have now confirmed more than 2,700 cases of the new strain of coronavirus, which originated in the city of Wuhan, with the death toll rising to 80 and 461 people in critical condition. The virus has now been detected in a host of other countries in Asia and beyond, including the U.S., France, Australia and Canada.

Traditional safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen surged as investors sought shelter from the potential economic impact, with the specter of the SARS crisis of 2003 hanging over markets.

Most Asian markets remain closed on Monday for the Lunar New Year, but Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by around 1.83%.

Back in Europe, Italy's right-wing Lega party has failed in its bid to oust the center-left Democratic Party (PD) from its northern stronghold of Emilia-Romagna, falling short in a closely-watched regional election on Sunday.

In corporate news, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources, that the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) is looking into the role of the Credit Suisse board in the lender's recent spying scandal.

No major economic data is scheduled for Monday.