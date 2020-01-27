Here's how much it costs to go to the Super Bowl in 2020—it's a lot more than just your ticket

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami. If all of the hype heading into the big game has you considering a trip to Miami to see the match up in-person, be prepared to pay.
You'll need to allocate the bulk of your budget toward tickets for the game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., but you'll also need to shell out for weekend costs including transportation, lodging and food.
Overall, be prepared to spend roughly $6,000 for a bare-bones trip at this late stage — and keep in mind that's for an experience on a low budget. In reality, most fans will be spending a lot more.
Here's a look at how the costs break down.
The price of tickets to Super Bowl LIV vary, depending on the size of your group and which seats you'd like to watch the game from.
And unless you win the lottery as a season ticket holder, most fans will need to buy their pass to the game on the resale market. And that can be pricey. The average price per ticket is about $7,000, according to StubHub's analysis of tickets resold through their site, although the cheapest seats have been trending down in the last week.
As of the morning of Jan. 27 (10 a.m. EST), StubHub has tickets starting at $4,220 for seats in the upper deck. The cheapest price for seats through the NFL Ticket Exchange is about $4,750 for seats on the top level.
"As Super Bowl inventory grows, we're seeing the prices to get into the game drop slightly," Akshay Khanna, general manager of sports at StubHub, said in a statement. Last week, the overall get-in price dropped about $500. Usually as the game approaches, many trying to resell tickets will start lowering prices so they're not stuck with worthless seats when the game clock starts.
If you're looking to splurge, StubHub has all-inclusive ticket packages for two, for private box seating located on the 35-yard line, in the 72 Club living room section for $60,000. The experience includes post-game field access, as well as an athlete and celebrity meet-and-greet opportunity. Premium pre-game food and beverage service is also included.
If you're planning to fly to the Super Bowl, the closest airport to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is Miami International Airport. The average flight deal is currently $353 for roundtrip flights within the U.S. from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, according to Kayak.
But that's an average. Fans from Kansas City and Los Angeles, the hometowns of the two teams competing, should expect to spend well over $400 for roundtrip flights to Miami, Kayak finds.
If you're a little closer to Miami, you can snag a ticket on the Rally rideshare buses from 25 cities in Florida. A roundtrip trip from Fort Myers is $115 (20 riders still needed), while a ride to and from Fort Lauderdale is about $100 (only two seats left as of Jan. 27).
If you're looking to make a weekend out of the game, you'll need to find a place to crash in the Miami area. The average cost of a 2-star hotel between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3 is about $275 per night, according to Kayak. For four nights, that's about $1,100.
A 3-star hotel in the Miami area will set you back about $450 a night, while a 4-star property typically averages $880 per night during Super Bowl weekend, Kayak reports.
If that's a little too much for your budget, consider a vacation rental or Airbnb. Airbnb has over 300 places to stay during Super Bowl weekend, with prices starting at $88 a night for a stay in a townhouse near Kendall, Fla. — which is about 19 miles south of downtown Miami.
In recent years, Miami has spent about $50 million in renovations to the Hard Rock Stadium, which introduced a host of top eateries to the concession line-up. That includes David Chang's Fuku, as well as Shula Burger. And for those who like sweets, Mojo Donuts has flavors such as chipotle chocolate and strawberry margarita filled with Key Lime curd. Inside the stadium, the price of a beer is $9.50, while a hot dog will set you back $6.75, according to Cheapism.
But you'll need to eat throughout the weekend as well. An inexpensive meal in Miami will set you back about $15, while a mid-range, three-course meal for two is generally around $65, according to crowdsourced estimates provided to Numbeo.
If you want to do a completely cheap experience, a combo meal at a fast food chain is about $8. Excluding your meal or meals at the stadium, that leaves about four days' worth of various breakfasts, lunches and dinners you need to purchase. Expect to spend between $50 and $200 for the weekend.
Unless you're planning to sit in your hotel room the entire weekend, you'll likely need to budget for some extra spending around town on museums, music venues and restaurants to keep you entertained until kickoff.
Many of the city's best clubs and hotels, for example, are bringing in big names for the weekend. On Friday, Jan. 31, for example, Delano Beach Club will host a performance by Lil Wayne. Tickets start at $75.
Former Miami Heat player Shaquille O'Neal is also getting into the spirit with an event called Shaq's Fun House. It's a night of performances by Diplo, P. Diddy, and Pitbull, as well as an open bar and food ranging from sushi to tacos to pizza. Tickets start at about $350.
There's also Super Bowl LIVE, a free week-long fan fest featuring concerts and culinary demos for those who are looking for entertainment on the cheap.
If that's not your scene, take time to explore the atmosphere and architecture of South Beach or spend the day exploring the Everglades National Park ($30 per vehicle).
In fact, there are about 150,000 out-of-state visitors expected to travel to Miami for the Super Bowl, according to the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.
To get from South Beach to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, which is nearly 17 miles, EstimateFares.com predicts you'll spend about $22 for a Lyft during optimal traffic conditions. Keep in mind that prices can be volatile during special event weekends, so budget accordingly.
Miami does have a public transit system that is cheaper than the average Lyft or Uber ride. Rides on the city's bus system, MetroBus, are $2.25, and there's a 25-mile MetroRail that encompasses Miami International Airport. It runs from Kendall to South Miami, Coral Gables and downtown Miami.
In the end, if you are planning to travel to Miami during Super Bowl weekend, expect to pay a premium — and that's before you even factor in the $4,000+ cost of admission to the actual game.
Don't miss: World's top 9 hostels: From $12 a night spot in Thailand to renovated campers in Amsterdam
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!