Here's how much it costs to go to the Super Bowl in 2020—it's a lot more than just your ticket

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami. If all of the hype heading into the big game has you considering a trip to Miami to see the match up in-person, be prepared to pay. You'll need to allocate the bulk of your budget toward tickets for the game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., but you'll also need to shell out for weekend costs including transportation, lodging and food. Overall, be prepared to spend roughly $6,000 for a bare-bones trip at this late stage — and keep in mind that's for an experience on a low budget. In reality, most fans will be spending a lot more. Here's a look at how the costs break down.

Super Bowl LIV ticket cost: $4,220 to $60,000

The price of tickets to Super Bowl LIV vary, depending on the size of your group and which seats you'd like to watch the game from. And unless you win the lottery as a season ticket holder, most fans will need to buy their pass to the game on the resale market. And that can be pricey. The average price per ticket is about $7,000, according to StubHub's analysis of tickets resold through their site, although the cheapest seats have been trending down in the last week. As of the morning of Jan. 27 (10 a.m. EST), StubHub has tickets starting at $4,220 for seats in the upper deck. The cheapest price for seats through the NFL Ticket Exchange is about $4,750 for seats on the top level. "As Super Bowl inventory grows, we're seeing the prices to get into the game drop slightly," Akshay Khanna, general manager of sports at StubHub, said in a statement. Last week, the overall get-in price dropped about $500. Usually as the game approaches, many trying to resell tickets will start lowering prices so they're not stuck with worthless seats when the game clock starts. If you're looking to splurge, StubHub has all-inclusive ticket packages for two, for private box seating located on the 35-yard line, in the 72 Club living room section for $60,000. The experience includes post-game field access, as well as an athlete and celebrity meet-and-greet opportunity. Premium pre-game food and beverage service is also included.

People arrive at Miami International Airport on January 22, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Miami is getting ready for the Super Bowl as thousands of tourists descend on the state to celebrate the biggest sporting event of the year. VIEW press

Transportation to Miami: $353 on average

If you're planning to fly to the Super Bowl, the closest airport to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is Miami International Airport. The average flight deal is currently $353 for roundtrip flights within the U.S. from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, according to Kayak. But that's an average. Fans from Kansas City and Los Angeles, the hometowns of the two teams competing, should expect to spend well over $400 for roundtrip flights to Miami, Kayak finds. If you're a little closer to Miami, you can snag a ticket on the Rally rideshare buses from 25 cities in Florida. A roundtrip trip from Fort Myers is $115 (20 riders still needed), while a ride to and from Fort Lauderdale is about $100 (only two seats left as of Jan. 27).

Miami hotel: $275 to $880 on average per night

If you're looking to make a weekend out of the game, you'll need to find a place to crash in the Miami area. The average cost of a 2-star hotel between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3 is about $275 per night, according to Kayak. For four nights, that's about $1,100. A 3-star hotel in the Miami area will set you back about $450 a night, while a 4-star property typically averages $880 per night during Super Bowl weekend, Kayak reports. If that's a little too much for your budget, consider a vacation rental or Airbnb. Airbnb has over 300 places to stay during Super Bowl weekend, with prices starting at $88 a night for a stay in a townhouse near Kendall, Fla. — which is about 19 miles south of downtown Miami.

Miami, Florida Twenty20

Dining out: $50 to $200

In recent years, Miami has spent about $50 million in renovations to the Hard Rock Stadium, which introduced a host of top eateries to the concession line-up. That includes David Chang's Fuku, as well as Shula Burger. And for those who like sweets, Mojo Donuts has flavors such as chipotle chocolate and strawberry margarita filled with Key Lime curd. Inside the stadium, the price of a beer is $9.50, while a hot dog will set you back $6.75, according to Cheapism. But you'll need to eat throughout the weekend as well. An inexpensive meal in Miami will set you back about $15, while a mid-range, three-course meal for two is generally around $65, according to crowdsourced estimates provided to Numbeo. If you want to do a completely cheap experience, a combo meal at a fast food chain is about $8. Excluding your meal or meals at the stadium, that leaves about four days' worth of various breakfasts, lunches and dinners you need to purchase. Expect to spend between $50 and $200 for the weekend.

Source: Visit Florida

Super Bowl weekend extras