MacKenzie Bezos sells $400 million of her Amazon shares

24 April 2018, Germany, Berlin: Head of Amazon Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Bezos arrive for the Axel Springer award ceremony. Bezos will be receiving the award later. Photo: Jörg Carstensen/dpa (Photo by Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

MacKenzie Bezos has reduced her stake in Amazon by about $400 million, according to a recent SEC filing.

The reduction in Bezos' stake was reported in the Friday filing, under her ex-husband and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' name. Jeff Bezos retains sole voting control of MacKenzie Bezos' stake, which is now stands at 19.5 million shares, or about 200,000 fewer shares than the 19.7 million she received as part of their divorce.

Bezos became one of the world's wealthiest women following her divorce from Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world. She received a 4% stake in Amazon, which handed her a $37 billion fortune.

Last May, MacKenzie Bezos signed the Giving Pledge, which was started by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates in 2010. As part of the move, she pledged to give away half of her wealth to charitable causes.

Jeff Bezos has yet to sign the pledge, but applauded his ex-wife's decision.

