Prince Andrew offers to cooperate in Jeffrey Epstein sex crime investigation, federal prosecutors say

Prince Andrew The Duke of York arrives at the Headquarters of CrossRail in Canary Wharf on March 7, 2011 in London, England.

Britain's embattled Prince Andrew has offered to cooperate with federal prosecutors in New York City with their ongoing probe of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of the prince.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said that prosecutors from his office in Manhattan has contacted the prince's attorneys. Berman said Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II, previously had "provided zero cooperation" to authorities.

Berman previously has said that his office is investigating possible co-conspirators of Epstein, a wealthy investor who killed himself in August in jail while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges.