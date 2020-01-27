Skip Navigation
Prince Andrew offers to cooperate in Jeffrey Epstein sex crime investigation, federal prosecutors say

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • Britain's embattled Prince Andrew has offered to cooperate with federal prosecutors in New York City with their ongoing probe of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of the prince.
  • U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said that prosecutors from his office in Manhattan has contacted the prince's attorneys.
  • Berman previously has said that his office is investigating possible co-conspirators of Epstein, who killed himself in August in jail while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges.
Prince Andrew The Duke of York arrives at the Headquarters of CrossRail in Canary Wharf on March 7, 2011 in London, England.
Dan Kitwood | Getty Images

Britain's embattled Prince Andrew has offered to cooperate with federal prosecutors in New York City with their ongoing probe of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of the prince.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said that prosecutors from his office in Manhattan has contacted the prince's attorneys. Berman said Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II, previously had "provided zero cooperation" to authorities.

Berman previously has said that his office is investigating possible co-conspirators of Epstein, a wealthy investor who killed himself in August in jail while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000.
Davidoff Studios | Getty Images

In addition to Andrew, Epstein's former friends included Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

He was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls from 2002 through 2005 at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.