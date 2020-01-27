Passenger plane crashes in central Afghan province, reports say citing officials

A passenger plane has crashed in the Afghanistan's central Ghazni province, senior Afghan officials said on Monday.

According to local media, the plane crashed in territory under Taliban control and Afghan special forces are to be sent to the crash site. The number of casualties was unclear, an official told Reuters.

It was initially reported to be a plane from the state-owned Ariana Afghan Airlines. However, Reuters has since said that the airline's acting CEO Mirwais Mirzakwal has denied that one of its planes has crashed.

"There has been an airline crash but it does not belong to Ariana because the two flights managed by Ariana today from Herat to Kabul and Herat to Delhi are safe," Mirzakwal told Reuters.

A Facebook account, purportedly belonging to the airline, also said that if any crash did happen it didn't involve one of its planes.

Earlier, three senior Afghan government officials said one of the state-owned airline's planes had crashed.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.