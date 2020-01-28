Apple now has $207.06 billion in cash on hand, up slightly from last quarter

Apple CEO Tim Cook greets customers at the grand reopening of Apple's flagship Apple Fifth Avenue retail store on September 20, 2019 in New York City.

Apple now has $207.06 billion cash on hand, according to the company's fiscal first-quarter earnings report released on Tuesday.

That's a less-than 1% rise from its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019, when it reported a cash pile of $205.9 billion. It's down about 15% from this quarter last year, when it reported a cash pile of $245 billion.

Apple continues to host one of the largest cash piles of any U.S. company.

Apple stock is heading into 2020 with a strong rally. Shares are up more than 7% this year and more than 100% since reporting first-quarter earnings last year.

Moving forward, investors will look to Apple's sales in China, which accounted for 16.7% of its revenue in the last four quarters. Apple's wearables are likely to carry interest as well, as the Apple Watch and AirPods continue to catch attention.