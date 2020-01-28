Nearly half of job seekers in high-demand industries rejected a job offer after an interview—here's why

It turns out that lackluster benefits or a disappointing salary bid aren't the only reasons someone would be willing to reject a job offer.

Nearly half of U.S. job seekers in high-demand industries like technology, energy and banking say they've turned down an offer because of a bad recruiting experience. That's according to a 2019 survey conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers, which polled 10,000 U.S. respondents.

An application process that lasts longer than a month will likely deter job applicants from accepting a position, according to PwC's findings. The survey found that 61% of respondents were "ghosted" — had an experience with recruiters who stopped contacting and responding to them — after an interview, which significantly increased the chances they would discourage their friends from applying to the same company.

The survey supports similar findings from a 2019 survey from the American Staffing Association, which found inappropriate interview questions to be the No. 1 deal breaker for candidates.

But there are other less-evident factors that that can leave a positive impression on a candidate during the interview process, according to the survey.

A company seems more appealing if it efficiently uses technology to streamline routine tasks or makes the hiring process easier, like providing a dashboard that shows candidates where they are in the process. On top of that, about 72% of respondents indicated they need to understand the work culture, whether through networking or social events, before accepting an offer, according to PwC.

Even if the recruiting process goes well, there are three key aspects candidates look for beyond salary, PwC found: opportunities to learn new skills, personal flexibility and inclusion. In fact, respondents said they would be willing to give up 12% of their salary on average in exchange for greater flexibility and training.

It can be hard, however, to judge a company based on limited interviews, especially if it doesn't provide networking opportunities beforehand. In that case, Glassdoor, an online career database, suggests taking these six steps before accepting a job offer: