Tim Cook says Apple has shut one store in China and is restricting employee travel because of coronavirus

Apple CEO Tim Cook said Tuesday the company is restricting employee travel in China as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Cook also said that Apple is cutting back on its retail store hours in China and have closed one store.

"We're restricting travel to business critical travel," Cook told CNBC's Josh Lipton Tuesday. "For employees that are in the Wuhan area, we are providing care kits and supplying them across our employee population in China as well."

In it's first-quarter earnings report, Apple set an unusually large guidance range for the next quarter of $63 to $67 billion. Cook said the decision to set guidance with a range of $4 billion was reflective of the coronavirus outbreak and "the uncertainty around that."

Apple manufactures most of its iPhones in China. While its two primary manufacturing sites are far from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, Bloomberg reported this week that the emerging public health threat could disrupt the company's operations.

Cook said he will further discuss Apple's exposure in China on the company's conference call with investors.

Chinese health authorities said Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak has killed 106 people and infected 4,515.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Americans Tuesday to avoid all nonessential travel to China, expanding its travel warning from the city of Wuhan to the entire country.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.