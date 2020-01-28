Trump's Middle East peace plan calls for two states, with Palestinian capital in east Jerusalem

U.S. President Donald Trump meets Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on January 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for a state of Palestine with a capital in east Jerusalem, he said during an event on Tuesday with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The plan calls for the recognition of Israeli settlements in the West Bank in exchange for a four-year freeze on new settlement activity. It will double the territory under the control of the Palestinians, Trump said.

Trump also said that the U.S. will "proudly" open an embassy in the new Palestinian capital. He claimed that the plan would lead to $50 billion in new commercial investment in Palestine and that "if executed well" it could create one million new Palestinian jobs.

"This is an unprecedented and highly significant development," Trump said on Tuesday during the press conference with Netanyahu. "Mr. Prime Minister, thank you for having the courage to take this big step forward."

Palestinian leaders have refused to engage with the White House and are not expected to accept the deal.

The high-profile meeting between Trump and Netanyahu was seen as an effort to shore up Netanyahu's electoral prospects as he competes against rival Benny Gantz for re-election in a contest scheduled for early March.

Gantz also met with Trump at the White House this week.

Netanyahu was formally indicted earlier Tuesday on bribery and corruption charges brought by Israel's attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit. Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing.

Trump has promised to broker a peace deal in the Middle East since the first days of his administration. An economic portion of the plan was released in June.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.