Trump says the Fed should cut rates so the US could then 'focus on paying off & refinancing debt'

President Donald Trump made another pitch to the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, this time saying that doing so could help the U.S. pay down its burgeoning national debt.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, the president said again said the central bank should cut its key lending rate so it's more in line with that of its global peers.

However, he extended the argument this time to note that cheaper debt could mean a reduction in the national red ink.

Trump urged the Fed to "set smart" and "make our interest competitive" with other countries.

"We would then focus on paying off & refinancing debt!" he wrote.

Trump has hectored the Fed on multiple occasions to lower its benchmark overnight borrowing rate, which is currently targeted in a range between 1.5%-1.75%. He complained bitterly when the central bank hiked rates, and has not offered much support for the policymakers even as they reduced the funds rate three times last year.

Despite the cuts, Trump has said the Fed is still moving too slowly to loosen policy.

