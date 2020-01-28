Skip Navigation
Airlines

United Airlines cancels some China flights due to 'significant decline in demand' as corornavirus spreads

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • United will slash U.S. flights to and from China for just over a week, starting Feb. 1.
  • The airline said it has experienced a sharp drop in demand for China service.
  • The carrier will maintain some service.
United Airlines suspends some flights China starting Feb. 1
United Airlines on Tuesday said it would suspend dozens of China flights next month because of a "significant decline in demand" to the country as it battles the growing number of coronavirus cases.

United has the most service to China of the U.S. airlines.

The flight cancellations take effect Feb. 1 and last through Feb. 8. It wasn't immediately clear if United would cancel more flights.

"We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops and will adjust our schedule as needed," United said in a statement.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.