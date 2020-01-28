United Airlines cancels some China flights due to 'significant decline in demand' as corornavirus spreads

United Airlines on Tuesday said it would suspend dozens of China flights next month because of a "significant decline in demand" to the country as it battles the growing number of coronavirus cases.

United has the most service to China of the U.S. airlines.

The flight cancellations take effect Feb. 1 and last through Feb. 8. It wasn't immediately clear if United would cancel more flights.

"We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops and will adjust our schedule as needed," United said in a statement.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.