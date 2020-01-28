Treasury yields tick higher ahead of Fed meeting

U.S. government debt prices were lower Tuesday morning, following a rally for fixed income assets amid intensifying concerns over the Chinese coronavirus.

At 2 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.6149%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.0621%.

Chinese authorities confirmed Tuesday that were now more than 4,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 106 deaths.

Multiple cases of the deadly pneumonia-like virus have been confirmed in Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, France and the United States. Germany, Cambodia and Sri Lanka all reportedly confirmed their first cases of the virus on Monday.

The rapid outbreak of the coronavirus spooked financial markets in the previous session, with stock markets around the world sharply lower.