Here's what every major Wall Street analyst predicts for Apple earnings after the bell

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 10, 2019.

No matter what happens with Apple's earnings report after the bell on Tuesday one thing is certain: the stock is likely heading higher, according to a number of Wall Street analysts.

Shares of the company are up 27% since the tech giant's last earnings report in October, which many analysts attribute to the upcoming 5G cycle.

But while Apple TV+, iPhone sales, Services and Wearables are expected to get most of the attention they aren't the only story lines.

China has once again been thrust into the spotlight as investors will also be looking for an update on the impact of the coronavirus on the company.

Here's what analysts expect from Apple's first quarter earnings report: