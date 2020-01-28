Watch: White House legal team wraps up Trump defense in Senate impeachment trial

[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate resumes Tuesday, with his legal team laying out the case for acquittal on the final day of arguments before the floor opens to questions.

The president's defense, led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow, continues as the demand for new witnesses grpws.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton's reported claim that Trump told him he was withholding nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigation into his political opponents, has pushed the issue with moderate Republicans like Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Maine Sen. Susan Collins.

Democrats need four Republicans to join with them in a vote to call new witnesses. Bolton has said he will testify if subpoenaed.

Trump was formally impeached by the House on Dec. 18 on two charges: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. A whistleblower report on Trump's Ukraine dealings - made public in September - triggered the probe.

The president's legal team began its defense on Saturday, following three days of evidence presented by the House impeachment managers arguing for Trump's removal. Trump's lawyers have largely ignored Bolton's claim, reportedly made in a manuscript of his upcoming memoir.

Trump, however, hit the news head on in two tweets on Monday. In the first he said that he "NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats."

Later Monday morning, Trump falsely said that the House "never even asked John Bolton to testify." House investigators asked Bolton to testify during their impeachment probe, but Bolton declined. The Trump administration instructed its staff not to comply with the probe.

Trump's defense team, Like the House impeachment managers, had up to 24 hours over three days to present their arguments. Afterwards, senators will have 16 hours to pose written questions to both sides.

