5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Dow poised to build on Tuesday's rebound

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, on Jan. 8, 2020. Xinhua News Agency

U.S. stock futures on Wednesday were pointing to a higher Wall Street open, with investors going through Boeing's loss and Apple's strong earnings. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke a five-session losing streak. The Dow's 187-point advance Tuesday clawed back about 40% of Monday's 453-point slide, which was the biggest one-session drop since October. Investors are focused on earnings, the latest on the coronavirus in China and the Fed's post-meeting news conference this afternoon. Central bankers are expected to hold interest rates steady.

2. Apple reports a much better-than-expected quarter

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., speaks about the new iPhone Pro during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 that will replace the XR and start at $699. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Apple, the most valuable U.S. stock with an over $1.4 trillion market cap, was up about 2% in premarket trading after blockbuster earnings. The tech giant, after-the-bell on Tuesday, reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $4.99 per share and overall revenue of $91.8 billion, both of which blew past estimates. The new iPhone 11 lineup fueled better-than-expected Q1 iPhone revenue of $56 billion, which included sales from the holiday shopping season.

3. More Dow stocks report quarterly results

4. Coronavirus cases in China surpass past SARS outbreak

Trucks line up for the construction site of a field hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The builders will complete the 1,000-bed hospital by Feb. 3 to cope with the surge of 2019-nCoV patients in the city. Getty Images

Cases in the current coronavirus outbreak in China have now surpassed the number of SARS cases on the mainland from 2002-2003. As of Tuesday evening, Chinese health officials reported more than 6,100 coronavirus cases in China, with 132 deaths. Many companies are curtailing operations in China to help protect against the spread of the virus. Worldwide, during the SARS outbreak, there were nearly 8,100 cases of severe acute respiratory syndromem, with 774 deaths.

5. There may be witnesses at Trump's impeachment trial after all