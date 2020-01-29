Analyst Toni Sacconaghi defends being cautious on Apple even as shares keep shattering new highs

A.B. Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi defended his cautious view on Apple on Wednesday, telling CNBC he still believed the stock has become overvalued.

"By any metric, the multiple is very rich," Sacconaghi said on "Fast Money Halftime Report. "It's off the charts relative to its five-year history, which is when Apple's had more modest growth."

Shares of Apple rose more than 2.5% to a new all-time high Wednesday after the company reported strong quarterly results that significantly eclipsed Wall Street's expectations.

Apple reported revenue growth of 9% to $91.8 billion, led in part by larger-than-anticipated growth in iPhone sales. CEO Tim Cook called it "a blockbuster quarter."

But Sacconaghi remains tepid, keeping in tact his market perform rating and $300 price target on the stock — even as it notched an all-time high of $327.80 on Wednesday.

It is trading around 24 times earnings based on Bernstein's estimates, Sacconaghi said.

Sacconaghi said Apple didn't beat expectations on services while most thought Apple would "at least meet or beat" forecasts. That, he said, is why shares of Apple have not risen more Wednesday. Sacconaghi incorrectly suggested Apple's wearables business, which includes products such as the Apple Watch and AirPods, also fell short of expectations.

"Yes, iPhones were much stronger than expected," Sacconaghi added. "But let's not forget they were down 16% last year, so iPhones are still lower than they were two years ago, which wasn't even a peak cycle for Apple."

Sacconaghi also said the strong iPhone sales could cut into the number of people who upgrade in late 2020 and 2021, when Apple's first 5G-enabled phones are expected to be on the market.

Sacconaghi is frequently graded as the top tech analyst in the annual rankings from Institutional Investor magazine. But in recent months, Sacconaghi has seemingly been playing catch up on Apple, shares of which climbed almost 90% in 2019, including a 45% ascent over the final four months.

He hiked his price target on Apple three times from early October to early January, but his estimates often closely mirrored where the stock was trading.

Shortly after Apple's strong earnings on Oct. 30, for example, he raised his target from $225 to $250. Apple closed at $255 per share on Nov. 1.

Sacconaghi's caution is rooted in his concerns about Apple's valuation. He said the stock's multiple of 24 times forward earnings matches its highest levels since 2011, "when the company was growing at 50% per year."

Asked what it would take for Sacconaghi to upgrade the stock from a market perform rating, the senior analyst said the time to buy stocks like Apple that are more cyclical in nature is "when sentiment is lower and when valuation is lower."

Sacconaghi also said he would like to see Apple further transition away from "the transactional hardware model" in favor of a services and subscription model.

Sales of iPhones, iPads and the Apple Watch make up close to 70% of the company's revenue, he said.

Apple has continued to develop its services business and that segment, which comprises online software like iCloud, warranties like AppleCare, and content like Apple TV+, was up 17% year-over-year to $12.7 billion.

But Sacconaghi said he wants to see more of an emphasis. By establishing recurring revenue streams through services and subscriptions, Apple becomes a company "that deserves a dramatically higher multiple and one arguably even higher than it is today," he said.