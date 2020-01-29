Here's what every major analyst had to say about Apple's strong earnings report

Apple CEO Tim Cook greets guests at the grand opening of Apple's Chicago flagship store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Illinois.

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Wall Street analysts said Apple delivered where it mattered. The company reported a better-than-expected first-quarter earnings report on Tuesday after the bell, led by strong iPhone sales that made analysts feel even more optimistic about the upcoming 5G cycle.

The stock looks set to continue its record run and is up 2% in premarket trading.

It wasn't just iPhones, though. It was Apple's wearables business too including AirPods that helped drive one of the biggest quarterly profits in history, analysts said. The company also acknowledged the uncertainty around the impact of the deadly coronavirus in China saying it was taking steps to reduce the impact and setting a wider guidance range.

Here's what else analysts are saying about Apple's first-quarter earnings report: