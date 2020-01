(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Bank of America raised its rating on General Electric's stock to buy from neutral, as the firm said it has "more confidence" in the embattled industrial conglomerate's ability to perform moving forward.

The upgrade comes after GE delivered fourth-quarter results on Wednesday that topped analyst expectations, including a better-than-anticipated 2020 forecast for its cash flow.

GE shares rose as much as 9% in trading from its previous close of $11.73.