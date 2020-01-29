Barstool Sports founder sets eyes on buying a sports team after Penn National casinos partnership

Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy told CNBC on Wednesday he has his eyes set on owning a sports team after the sports and pop culture blog landed a nine-figure partnership with Penn National Gaming.

The deal "is so big, I'm trying to get to, like, buy [a] sports team-type mogul," he said in an interview with Jim Cramer, appearing alongside Barstool CEO Erika Nardini and Penn National CEO Jay Snowden on "Mad Money."

Portnoy did not say what kind of sports team or professional level he would like to gain ownership in, but he is placing a bet that the partnership makes progress toward that goal.

"This is hopefully what's going to take us there. I believe in it a million percent," he said.

Penn National, an operator of 41 casinos across 19 states, inked a partnership worth $163 million with Barstool Sports. The deal gives Penn National a 36% stake in Barstool — with future options — as the company looks to capitalize on the emerging sports betting scene across the United States.

Twenty states have legalized sports betting in recent years, and the number could keep growing. The activity could be a revenue booster for states when gamblers are allowed to wager on sporting events. Wall Street players are keeping a watchful eye on the expanding market's prospects. The Supreme Court in 2018 struck down a federal law that banned sports betting in most places.