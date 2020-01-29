Coronavirus cases in China overtake SARS — and the economic impact could be 'more severe'

Amid concerns about the Coronavirus causing illness and deaths in China, many parade goers during New York City, New York's annual Lunar New Year parade wore surgical masks, January 25, 2020.

The number of coronavirus cases in China has already surpassed that of SARS, and the economic impact of the new virus from Wuhan could be more severe than the 2002-2003 epidemic, or at least similar, according to economists.

It took more than 6 months for the number of SARS cases to surpass 5,000 in mainland China. China had 5,327 SARS cases between Nov. 1 2002 and July 31 2003, according to the World Health Organization.

On the other hand, it's taken about a month for the number of new coronavirus cases to climb past 5,000 on Tuesday. The new virus was first officially reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Dec. 31.

According to China's National Health Commission, the number of cases in mainland China stood at 5,974 at the end of Tuesday, up from 4,515 the prior day.

Initial figures from the government indicate a death rate of between 2% and 3% in China for the new virus, compared to a mortality rate of about 7% for SARS.

The Wuhan coronavirus, which could lead to a type of pneumonia, has sparked alarm as it comes from the same family of viruses as SARS which killed some 800 people. The latest outbreak has killed 132 in China as of Wednesday's update.

"There are reasons to worry about this time around compared to SARS because first of all, the connectivity in terms of transportation and economy is much greater nowadays (as compared) to the SARS episode," Tommy Wu, senior economist at Oxford Economics, told CNBC on Wednesday.