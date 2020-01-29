These creative directors treat every project like it's the Super Bowl—here's why you should, too

The 2019 Super Bowl was a first for Ricardo Casal and Juan Javier Peña Plaza. They led the creative teams behind commercials for three major clients in one year: Budweiser, Burger King and Devour, the Kraft-Heinz frozen meal brand.

Not bad for a 46-person independent agency.

Casal and Peña Plaza, who are now partners and executive creative directors at boutique ad agency Gut, tell CNBC Make It that they've worked on a combined five Super Bowl spots in the past five years, but the hat trick of 2019 was a unique experience.

Their approach to their work that year wasn't out of the ordinary, however.

"Honestly, we have a mindset where for us, every brief should be treated like a Super Bowl brief," Casal says, referring to the research required to conceptualize and pitch a marketing idea to a client. "If you ask me to do a campaign to launch a product or a Super Bowl spot, it's the same amount of pressure."

Fortunately for the small agency, deadlines for each of their clients were well spaced out.

Work for Budweiser began nine months ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, which is a typical time frame for a major company to create a game day ad. The commercial, which was developed through November and filmed in December, focuses on Budweiser's commitment to renewable wind energy and shows a dog enjoying a wagon ride, being pulled by the company's famous Clydesdale horses.

Casal and Peña Plaza had about six months to work on the Devour "Foodporn" mockumentary-style commercial.

The Burger King ad, which featured 45 seconds of Andy Warhol eating a Burger King Whopper burger, used existing footage from the pop artist and came together much closer to deadline.

Casal and Peña Plaza may treat every project like it's the Super Bowl, but ads for the biggest television event of the year come with significantly higher stakes.

The biggest companies in the world spent $5.25 million for every 30-second spot during the Super Bowl last year — this year, that price tag climbed to $5.6 million. Creatives behind these commercials have the high-pressure task of capturing the attention of more than 100 million viewers with every ad.

Beyond dollar figures, several jobs are on the line if an ad doesn't resonate the way a brand wants it to.

Peña Plaza says this pressure drives him to take bigger risks. He says a general winning Super Bowl formula may involve a joke with wide audience appeal, or a classic use of emotional storytelling, but he prefers to bring a fresh take to the experience.

"Every time, you learn a lot," he says. "You think you'll know how people will react, but it's always a bit unexpected."

The pair acknowledge that last year's Burger King ad, the brand's return after 13 years without a Super Bowl commercial, was a huge risk for their teams. It was rated poorly in the USA Today Ad Meter, a consumer poll where viewers vote in real-time on the success (or failure) of aired Super Bowl commercials. The poll has since become an industry standard to measure the performance of these multi-million dollar projects, and many marketers covet ending up in the top five or top 10 spots.

However, "in the USA Today Ad Meter, [the Andy Warhol commercial] was the worst-voted spot of the year. And we're super proud of that," Casal says. He explains that positive viewer sentiment wasn't necessarily Burger King's goal with the ad. Instead, the objective was to spark conversation.

AdAge reports that Burger King's brand attributes improved following the commercial's airing, with increased numbers in positive sentiment, purchase consideration and media impressions. Google Trends data also showed searches for "Andy Warhol" soared that night.