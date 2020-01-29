Ford and EV start-up Rivian plan to produce an all-electric vehicle for Lincoln

Lincoln and Rivian will work together to develop an all-new fully electric vehicle, based on Rivian's skateboard platform

The first all-electric vehicle for Ford Motor's luxury Lincoln brand is being developed with EV start-up Rivian, the automaker announced Wednesday.

The vehicle will use Rivian's "flexible skateboard platform," which underpins the vehicle, as part of a previously announced $500 million investment by Ford into the private company.

"Working with Rivian marks a pivotal point for Lincoln as we move toward a future that includes fully electric vehicles," Joy Falotico, president of Lincoln, said in a statement Wednesday.

The companies said last year they will partner to develop a vehicle but did not say it would be a Lincoln. Details regarding what type of vehicle it will be, production and on-sale date were not released.

"Our vehicle development partnership with Ford is an exciting opportunity to pair our technology with Lincoln's vision for innovation and refinement," Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said in a statement. "We are proud to collaborate on Lincoln's first fully electric vehicle."

The vehicle is part of Ford's previously announced investment of more than $11.5 billion into electrification, which includes the Ford Mustang Mach-E and an all-electric version of the Ford F-150 pickup.