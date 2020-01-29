'Game of Thrones' star sings Disney's 'Let It Go' in Super Bowl ad for Audi

Audi returns to the Super Bowl with a musically-inspired, 60-second commercial called "Let It Go" featuring actor Maisie Williams. Audi

Audi created quite the mashup for a Super Bowl ad featuring the German automaker's first all-electric vehicle. The 60-second spot features actress Maisie Williams, best known for her role as Arya in HBO's "Game of Thrones," driving an Audi e-tron and singing "Let It Go" from Disney's 2013 hit "Frozen." Williams begins singing the Oscar- and Grammy-winning song as she decides to drive the zero-emissions crossover away from a crowded intersection of carbon-emitting vehicles with internal combustion engines. As she sings, her tone goes from timid to assertive and joyous. "Let's drive to a more sustainable future," reads the screen as Williams, an advocate for action on climate change, crescendos to the end of the song. "The fully electric e-tron models from Audi."

Williams' decision to "reverse course and leave it all behind" at the polluted intersection is a "metaphor for how the decision to make more sustainable choices takes all of us doing our part," according to Audi. "Maisie Williams is the perfect representative of how consumers are increasingly choosing, and advocating for, transportation options that are more sustainable," Sven Schuwirth, head of Audi's digital business and customer experience, said in a press release. The spot marks the launch of a new global brand campaign for Audi focused on the tagline "Lead by Technology" as the company plans to introduce about 30 electrified vehicles by 2025 and become a CO2-neutral company on balance by 2050. "Creating a sustainable, livable future for generations to come is the world's most important challenge. I'm proud to share Audi's vision for sustainable mobility in this global brand campaign," Williams said in a statement. Williams recorded her interpretation of "Let It Go" for the ad at Abbey Road Studios in London. Audi released the one-minute spot Wednesday ahead of its national broadcast during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The automaker has bought Super Bowl air time for 10 of the past 11 years, skipping 2018.