LA real estate superstar Aaron Kirman on the one thing homebuyers overlook when making an offer

Buying a home is the largest investment most people will make in their lifetime, yet many people overlook some of the basics that lead to negotiating the best deal. This can induce a realm of emotions, including fear, worry, anxiety and even remorse. The reasons are many: bidding wars ensue, processes take longer than expected, inspections don't go as planned, securing funds can be trickier than promised, appraisals come in low and on and on.

According to a recent Homes.com report that surveyed 2,000 U.S. adults, 40% of Americans say buying a home was the most stressful event of their life. Fortunately, says Los Angeles-based real estate agent Aaron Kirman, there are several key ways to minimize these mishaps and, along with it, the stress. With the right approach and doing the proper homework, he says, the process can go smoothly.

As one of the most prominent real estate agents in the country — with clients such as Rihannah, Niki Manaj and Orlando Bloom and nearly $6 billion worth of home sales over the course of his 25-year career — Kirman has seen it all. But he says timing, research and patience are key.