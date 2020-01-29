McCormick unveils limited edition Old Bay Hot Sauce — and demand is already high

Maryland-based McCormick & Company unveiled an Old Bay-branded hot sauce this week — and sold out in the first day of sales.

The company began selling the limited edition hot sauce on its website Wednesday and will debut the condiment in stores within "the next month or so."

"The unique blend of herbs and spices that fans have loved for more than 75 years, is going from a zesty sprinkle to a zingy splash," the company said in an announcement. "Tangy with a kick of heat, and that distinctive Chesapeake flavor, Old Bay Hot Sauce is sure to win over hearts (and mouths!)."

Demand was so high that the online shop crashed intermittently on Wednesday.

The company said it's restocking the hot sauce and will resume sales, though it didn't specify exactly when.

The hot sauce will eventually be available at grocers including Acme, Food Lion, Martin's, Wegmans and Weis, Safeway, and Giant, McCormick said in a statement. Suggested retail for a 10 ounce bottle will be $3.49, the company said.