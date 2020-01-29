Santander posts profit beat amid rise in customers and stronger capital position

Santander posted a 35% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2019, beating market expectations, supported by a rise in its customer base and capital gains.

The Spanish bank posted a net profit of 2.78 billion euros ($3.06 billion) in the last quarter of the year. For the whole of 2019, the bank's net income dropped by around 16%.

Here are some of the highlights for the fourth quarter:

Total income hit 12.5 billion euros — slightly lower than the fourth quarter of 2018.

CET 1 capital ratio stood at 11.65%, compared to 11.30% at the end of 2018.

The total dividend proposal is 0.23 euros per share.

The Spanish bank also recorded some charges in 2019 as well as restructuring costs in several markets and other provisions. These amounted to about 1.7 million euros ($1.87 million). Nonetheless, their impact was somewhat offset by a 693 million euros ($762 million) business transaction.

Santander also reported a 9% increase in the number of its "loyal" customers over the last year — meaning those that use the Spanish lender as their primary bank. "Our focus on customer loyalty, geographic diversification and scale drove strong operating performance across all regions," Ana Botin, the chairman of Banco Santander, said in a statement.

"Our South American business continued to generate healthy growth; we maintained strong momentum in North America, with the U.S. delivering among the fastest growing underlying profit of all markets; and in Europe we achieved a 10% return on tangible equity, despite a challenging interest rate environment," she added.

Santander shares are down about 18% over the last 12 months.