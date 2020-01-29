Stock market live updates: Dow futures up 140, Apple record, coronavirus names bounce

Apple CEO, Tim Cook openS the door of the newly renovated Apple Store at Fifth Avenue on September 20, 2019 in New York City. Kena Betancur | AFP | Getty Images

8:37 am: AMD and Xilinx fall on weak revenue guidance

Shares of AMD and Xilinx are both down as weak revenue forecast from the two chipmakers overshadow better-than-expected earnings. AMD slid more than 4%, noting it expects first-quarter revenue to come in around $1.8 billion. That's slightly below a Refinitiv estimate of $1.86 billion. Xilinx, meanwhile, dropped 8.1% after the company issued a sales forecast ranging from $750 million to $780 million. That's well below a Refinitiv estimate of $825 million. Xilinx said it sees slowdown in "both 5G and wired infrastructure deployment." —Imbert

8:28 am: Dow heads for 170-point gain after Apple crushes earnings

Stock futures are pointing to another day of strong gains after Apple's quarterly results easily topped analyst expectations. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up more than 140 points, indicating a gain of 174 points at the open. A swift turnaround in Boeing shares is also boosting the Dow. Worries over the coronavirus appear to have been set aside as investors turn their attention to the latest Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. Though the Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged, Wall Street will look for clues about future policy direction. —Imbert

8:20 am: Coronavirus names bouncing back

Shares of stocks that have been hit recently by fears about the spreading coronavirus in China continued to bounce back on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands and MGM Resorts International, which operate casinos in Macau, rose 1.8% and 2%, respectively, in premarket trading. Cruise line stocks also recovered some of their losses, with Norwegian Cruise Line up 1.5% and Royal Caribbean jumping 3%. –Fitzgerald

8:18 am: Apple jumps on strong earnings