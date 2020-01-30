49ers star and Stanford alum Richard Sherman is an investor off the field—here's his strategy

On Sunday, Feb. 2, NFL veteran Richard Sherman has the chance to earn a second Super Bowl ring when he and the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

His first Super Bowl championship came in 2014, when his team at the time, the Seattle Seahawks, dominated the Denver Broncos in a 43-8 win. Sherman joined the Niners in 2018, after negotiating a three-year, $39.15 million contract on his own, without the help of an agent.

The 31-year-old cornerback, who grew up in Compton, Calif., and graduated from Stanford University, has several projects he's working on off the field, too.

"Just going to Stanford and being in Silicon Valley for so long, my eyes were open to the tech community at a really young age," Sherman said at a 2019 start-up event in downtown San Francisco. "I've always been conscious of life after football, and I needed to have a role in this industry that a lot of my friends have lived in for the past 10 years."

He's invested in municipal bonds — his first investment — mutual funds and specific companies like Tesla, which he bought for $35 a share and sold at $85 to $90. He was an early investor and advisor in Body Armor, a performance drink designed by athletes. He's even dabbled in cryptocurrencies.

More recently, Sherman is putting his money into more start-ups, including Vicis, a Seattle-based company that makes football helmets designed to reduce impact forces, and Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals, a drug company that is experimenting with a pill to mitigate the impact of concussions. Plus, he joined Decibel, a new venture fund founded by Jon Sakoda, as an investor and advisor.