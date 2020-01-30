Altria is taking a $4.1 billion charge on its investment in Juul

A person smokes a Juul Labs Inc. e-cigarette in this arranged photograph taken in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Altria Group's plan to take a $12.8 billion stake in Juul Labs could be destroying value, Citigroup analysts write in a note downgrading the stock to a sell from neutral.

Altria posted a loss Thursday as it took a $4.1 billion impairment charge for its investment in e-cigarette company Juul.

The Richmond, Virginia-based cigarette maker said the charge was due largely to the increased number of legal cases pending against Juul and the expectation that the number will grow.

Altria invested in Juul in December 2018, buying a 35% stake for $12.8 billion, as it looked for growth outside traditional cigarettes. Smoking rates have been declining.

In all of 2019, Altria said it recorded $8.6 billion in noncash pretax impairment charges tied to its investment in Juul, which brings the value of its stake in Juul to $4.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Altria expects the U.S. cigarette industry volume to decline at an adjusted rate of 4% to 6% in 2020, the company said Thursday.

E-cigarette companies have been heavily scrutinized by health regulators. India, Thailand and China have imposed bans of varying degrees on vaping products amid rising fears about their safety and growing evidence that teen vaping is on the rise.

