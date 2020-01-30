Streams of Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' up 80% after Grammy win

(L-R) Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell accept Album of the Year for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

The Grammys gave a lift to streaming of both nominated and winning artists following the awards show on Sunday.

Songs that were performed during the ceremony, including original and popularized versions, garnered 21.8 million on-demand streams in the U.S. on Jan. 27, up 26% from 17.29 million the day before, according to a report from Billboard, citing Nielsen Music and MRC Data.

Grammy Award-winning singer and song writer Billie Eilish's song "Bad Guy" saw an 80% streaming increase after she took home five trophies from the event. On Monday, the song received 6.19 million clicks compared to 3.44 million on Sunday.

Eilish's overall catalog saw a 53% boost with 30.12 million streams on Monday up from 19.71 million on Sunday.

Camila Cabello, Lizzo, the Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X and Alicia Keys, who all performed during the Grammys, also saw streams of their songs rise.

Cabello's "First Man" jumped 750% to 1.31 million from 154,000; Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You" was up 50% to 420,000 from 278,000; the Jonas Brother's "What a Man Gotta Do" got a 19% boost to 1.42 million streams from 1.19 million; streams of Lil Nas X's "Rodeo" were bumped up 154% to 814,000 from 320,000; and Alicia Keys' "Underdog" spiked 95% to 420,000 from 216,000.

These streaming bounces show how financially impactful a Grammy performance can be for an artists. While the payout per stream is small, some as low as $0.006 per stream, if a song goes viral it can mean a big paycheck.

And those bumps come even after the broadcast of the Grammy Awards had its smallest audience since 2008. The 62nd annual awards ceremony drew 18.7 million viewers, down around 5% from 2019.