California's governor says he's ready to take over embattled PG&E

One year after filing for bankruptcy, PG&E has worked out deals to borrow money and guarantee more than $25 billion in payouts to wildfire victims, insurers and local municipalities. It's even come to terms with bondholders. As a result, its shares have skyrocketed 37 percent so far in January. Mizuho upgraded the stock this week to a "buy." That optimism may be premature. The company has to exit Chapter 11 by a crucial June 30 deadline, and there is one huge remaining obstacle: California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has long talked about a state takeover of the company. "PG&E, that company no longer exists," Newsom said this week at an event by the Public Policy Institute of California. He is rejecting PG&E's plan, saying it leaves the utility with too much debt to survive another disaster, let alone provide the necessary investments to harden infrastructure. The utility serves 16 million customers in Northern California. "I have no interest in the existing management and existing board," Newsom said. "It has to be a completely new company." And he kept repeating this threat: "There's going to be a new company or the state of California takes it over." Newsom revealed he's been working on a plan for six months to take over the utility. Newsom has been consulting with Guggenheim, O'Melveny and Colorado turnaround company Filsinger Energy Group. "If PG&E can't do it, we'll do it for them," he said repeatedly.

A critical deadline looms

PG&E doesn't need the governor's approval to exit bankruptcy. But technically, the bankruptcy judge will look for approval from the California Public Utilities Commission. The entire commission is made up of the governor's appointees, and it seems highly unlikely they'd overrule Newsom. If PG&E does not get approval of its plan in time to exit Chapter 11 by the end of June, the company will not qualify for a new state-managed fund to cover costs of future wildfires caused by power equipment. Money in that new $21 billion fund is coming partly out of profits from the state's publicly traded utility companies, and partly from new fee their customers will have to pay. Qualifying for that fund is critical to PG&E's survival. "If PG&E can't get access to that fund, if it can't get this deal done by June 30, then the lenders who are funding the deal are going to back out," says attorney Mike Danko, whose firm represents a large number of the 80,000 wildfire victims seeking compensation. PG&E has said its current deal would allow it to restructure debt and save $1 billion. Newsom scoffed at that. "There's also $1 billion in fees, let's talk about that.," he told CNBC. "With all due respect, they have work to do on financing. What I don't want is a utility that comes out of bankruptcy limping." The governor told CNBC he has an estimate of what it would cost for the state to take over, but he won't reveal it yet. "We're gaming that out, but that estimate is determined on the basis of a number of factors that are not yet in evidence." Attorney Mike Danko is concerned what that would mean for his clients. "If the state somehow comes in and takes PG&E over, then [victims] may end up with something, but it's probably not going to be anything near what they would end up with under the plan that's on the table." "We are going to do justice to the victims," Newsom responds, "and I can assure with a state takeover, we'll still do justice to the victims."

Who would pay for a takeover?