Coronavirus live updates: Russia closes China border as outbreak tops 7,900 cases with 170 deaths

Passengers wear face masks to protect against the spread of the Coronavirus as they arrive on a flight from Asia at Los Angeles International Airport, California, on January 29, 2020. Mark Ralston | AFP | Getty Images

All times below are in Eastern time.

8:15 am: Cruise ship hold 6,000 passengers near Italy

Costa Cruises is holding 6,000 passengers on board one of the Costa Smeralda near Italy after a Chinese woman came down with a fever, raising concern that she may have the virus, Italian news agency Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata reported. The cruise line said in a statement that it is holding the woman, who's 54 and from Macau, in isolation along with her travel companion. "The Health Authority has been immediately notified and is now on board to conduct all the pertinent measures," the company said. "It is our utmost priority to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew."

7:48 am: Russia closes border with China

Russia plans to close its border with China to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the country's state media. "A corresponding instruction was signed today. Work on it is already in progress. We will inform all those concerned properly about the measures to close the border in the Far Eastern region and other steps the government has taken (to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Russia)," Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told the TASS news agency.

7:00 am: Outbreak reaches nearly 8,000 with 170 deaths in China

The total number of cases of the coronavirus reached more than 7,900 worldwide with 170 deaths in China, Chinese and international health authorities said Thursday. The majority of cases are in mainland China, with at least 7,801 cases, exceeding the total number of SARS cases in that country during the 2003 epidemic. There are at least 101 other cases across more than a dozen countries across the globe, including the U.S.

5:46 am: US State Department says more flights from Wuhan are scheduled for Feb. 3

More evacuation flights from the city of Wuhan for U.S. citizens will take place on Feb. 3, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday morning. Reuters reported that those on the flights would be subject to screenings and monitoring requirements.

5:27 am: India confirms first case of the coronavirus