Coronavirus live updates: China says death toll rises to 170 as cases rise beyond 7,700

All times below in Beijing time.
China's National Health Commission confirmed an additional 38 deaths and 1,737 new cases. Officials said that brings their total to 170 deaths and 7,711 cases, as of the end of Wednesday. They also said 170 people had been cured and discharged. The NHC said the new cases announced Thursday include the first one confirmed in Tibet.
Early Thursday, health officials confirmed an additional 37 deaths and 1,032 cases in Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Through the end of Wednesday, Hubei authorities said they confirmed a total of 4,586 cases, 162 deaths and 90 cured people so far in this outbreak.
White House trade advisor Peter Navarro pushed back against the idea that the U.S. would remove tariffs on Chinese imports if the outbreak begins to weigh on China's economy. He told "Closing Bell," "That's a spin that's coming right out of Wall Street." Navarro made those comments in response to CNBC's Carl Quintanilla who asked whether a tariff rollback was on the table if China honored the terms of the "phase one" trade deal but started to see its economy hurt by the coronavirus.
General Motors, the largest U.S. automaker in China, told employees that it will keep its factories in the country shuttered through Feb. 9, a company spokesman said in an email to CNBC.
Starbucks has already closed more than half of its locations in China, but CEO Kevin Johnson says the company won't hesitate to close more. Google is also temporarily closing its offices in the country and restricting travel. Microsoft employees in China have been told to work from home until Feb. 9. Amazon has also said it is restricting employee travel to China "until further notice."
Airlines are also slashing routes to and from China. Delta said it would cut weekly flights in half. British Airways stopped all its direct flights to and from the mainland. American Airlines also said it would cancel some China service for more than a month.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is keeping a close watch on the outbreak.
"It's a very serious issue and I want to start by acknowledging the significant and considerable human suffering that the virus is already causing," he told reporters at a press conference, adding that it's too early to speculate on how it might impact the global economy. "There is likely to be some disruption to activity in China and possibly globally based on the spread of the virus to date and the travel restrictions and business closures that have already been imposed."
