Coronavirus live updates: China says death toll rises to 170 as cases rise beyond 7,700

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below in Beijing time.

7:50 am: Chinese officials confirm death toll rises to 170

China's National Health Commission confirmed an additional 38 deaths and 1,737 new cases. Officials said that brings their total to 170 deaths and 7,711 cases, as of the end of Wednesday. They also said 170 people had been cured and discharged. The NHC said the new cases announced Thursday include the first one confirmed in Tibet.

6:35 am: Health officials report 37 additional deaths, 1,032 cases in Hubei province

Early Thursday, health officials confirmed an additional 37 deaths and 1,032 cases in Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Through the end of Wednesday, Hubei authorities said they confirmed a total of 4,586 cases, 162 deaths and 90 cured people so far in this outbreak.

6:01 am: Peter Navarro says the US will keep tariffs on China even if the outbreak starts hurting growth

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro pushed back against the idea that the U.S. would remove tariffs on Chinese imports if the outbreak begins to weigh on China's economy. He told "Closing Bell," "That's a spin that's coming right out of Wall Street." Navarro made those comments in response to CNBC's Carl Quintanilla who asked whether a tariff rollback was on the table if China honored the terms of the "phase one" trade deal but started to see its economy hurt by the coronavirus.

5:52 am: Companies announce temporary shutdowns and other plans amid outbreak

3:56 am: Powell says Fed is 'monitoring' coronavirus, but won't speculate on economic impact