Facebook doesn't have enough women, black and Hispanic workers—what one executive says about that

Facebook's family of apps garner nearly 3 billion monthly users worldwide, but internally, the social media giant is struggling to represent the diversity of those it serves.

Diversity shortcomings at the top levels of business continue to be highlighted in the news, most recently with Goldman Sachs' announcement that it will no longer take companies public that don't have at least one diverse board member.

Facebook is no stranger to the controversy. The company's latest annual diversity report received much criticism after its findings revealed only a modest uptick in the number of female, black and Hispanic hires over the past year.

The report showed the number of female employees increased from 36.3% in 2018 to 36.9% in 2019, while black and Hispanic workers combined went from 8.4% to just 9%.

Following the disappointing findings, Facebook announced plans to double its number of female employees globally and black and Hispanic employees in the U.S. by 2024.

Maxine Williams, Facebook's global chief diversity officer, tells CNBC Make It that the goal is a big one, and Facebook might not succeed. But announcing the goal publicly was a necessary risk and the company's first step in achieving it.

"I'm going to put myself out there and say we want to hit these goals," Williams says. "And if we don't hit it, I hope we can have a conversation about what worked, what didn't work, and other people can learn from it, too, and we will have learned along the way.

"It's the learning that's important, it's the trying that's important," she says. "And I think having the courage to fail is important because you'll never succeed if you don't have the courage to fail."