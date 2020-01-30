Here's what you say are your biggest financial commitments in 2020

Every year millions of Americans make resolutions, and every year those same Americans fall short of reaching their goals.

In the fourth article of this series, the Invest In You team once again asked readers and viewers to reveal their goals to fuel a commitment toward a healthier financial well-being in 2020. The response was overwhelming — and humbling.

Several themes emerged, including obtaining financial freedom, owning a business and saving for retirement. Below are highlights from some of the respondents over the past few weeks.

SECURE THE FUTURE

Erick, Hudson, Massachusetts: "I've been a firefighter for 30 years, and I have two kids in college. I have been debt free for 10 years, and I'm loving it! I'm invested for my retirement and to become financially independent."

Jorge, Buffalo, New York: "I pledge to get invested for me, for my wife, for my children, for my retirement and for peace of mind while we enjoy our golden years."

Janice, Fountain Inn, South Carolina: "I pledge to get invested to have a secure financial future."

SQUASH STUDENT DEBT

Eva, Colfax, Iowa: "I graduated five years ago with $200K in student debt. I pledge to get invested so I can pay that off and take a job that will allow me to be home for my family."