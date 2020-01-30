This 11-year-old invests his 'chore money'—and if he continues, here's how much he'll have by retirement

Since the end of December 2018, Colin Flynn, 11, has invested $420 in Nintendo, Tesla, Apple, Starbucks, Boeing, Chipotle, Nike, Uber, Amazon and Google stocks.

Flynn, who lives with his parents and older sister in Woodbury, New Jersey, saved up the money by doing chores around his house and including "money to invest" on his Christmas wish list, says his mother, Kerri Sullivan.

"For Christmas of 2018, Colin requested money to buy stocks, which is where the majority of the funds came from," Sullivan tells CNBC Make It. "It was pretty much the only thing he asked for that year."

Flynn is smart to start investing early. So far, his investments, which he made over the course of five months using the chore chart app BusyKid, have earned him $119.16 for a return of 28.37%.

In 2019, the S&P was up 28.88% with a total return of 31.49%, which means Flynn's rate of return was pretty spot-on with the market. If he were to continue investing $420 each year with the same rate of return (28.37%), he'd have over $400 million by the time he reaches retirement age, at 59½, according to CNBC calculations.

Of course, it's not likely the market will consistently deliver such high rates of return. But even if his rate of return was just 10% (which is the average yearly return for the S&P since 1926), Flynn would still have $518,303 by the time he's 59½.